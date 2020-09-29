Sinn Féin nominate Henry Reeve International Brigade for Nobel Peace Prize

The Sinn Féin Assembly team has nominated the ‘Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade’ for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said:





“Sinn Féin is honoured to nominate the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.





“Since its formation in 2005 by the Cuban Government, the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade has treated more than 3.5 million people in 21 countries around the World.





“The Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade has recently been to forefront in the global fightback against COVID19, sending medical personnel to Europe, Africa and other struggling nations across the globe.





“The Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade has been previously awarded the Dr Lee Jong-Wook Memorial Prize for public health by the World Health Organisation – and reflecting the remarkable contribution of the Brigade to the fightback against COVID19 it is only right that they should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.





"The international solidarity, selflessness and care shown by the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade has been an inspiration and beacon of light in the midst the darkest of days."