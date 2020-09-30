Deputy Ryan welcomes Bord na Móna assurances

Following a positive meeting with Bord na Mona CEO’s, Sinn Fein TD for Kildare North Patricia Ryan has welcomed assurances about employment and the future of bogs in Kildare.

Deputy Ryan said:

“I am delighted that Bord na Móna has given assurances that the facility in Kilberry bog will continue production. Despite the bog closing to peat harvesting, Bord na Móna is committed to keeping all employees working locally and retraining them in bog rehabilitation. This is a huge relief to both stressed workers and their families.

"In addition, Bord na Móna have revealed extensive plans to entirely ‘green’ by 2025. These plans include rewetting and careful rehabilitation of the peatbogs, and renewable energy production. Much of this will be in Kildare, providing much needed local employment.

“We are delighted to see, not only the retention of jobs, but an increase in both graduate jobs and general operatives. It is imperative that we encourage employment locally for our college graduates, so they don’t need to leave their communities to work.

"We must encourage jobs for our young people so they can build and grow the community they have ties to."

Deputy Ryan also welcomed the announcement that all employees, including seasonal workers would be included in Bord na Mona’s plans:

“Bord na Mona have been an integral part of our community for decades, this announcement ensures they remain part of our community for decades to come.”