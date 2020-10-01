Órfhlaith Begley MP encourages public to follow new restrictions

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has expressed extreme concern at the high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Derry and Strabane District Council area and has urged the public to follow new restrictions.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“The rate of infection in the Derry and Strabane District Council is extremely concerning at almost four times over the threshold for restrictions and up with the highest rates of COVID19 infection in Ireland.

“The Chief Medical and Scientific Officers have now advised the Executive that local restrictions should be brought into effect.

"Hospitality businesses will be limited to outdoors and takeaway, there can be no mixing of households and people are advised to work from home if possible and to not make unnecessary journeys.

"I understand that these new restrictions will be met with deep frustration and that they will be disruptive for family and social life.

"However, the new restrictions are necessary in order to prevent the further spread of the virus in our communities and to save the lives of our family, friends and neighbours.

"In the early stages of the pandemic we saw the extraordinary strength and solidarity of the community of West Tyone.

"People prioritised the health and wellbeing of their family and friends over physical social interaction.

"I am calling upon people to again draw on that resilient spirit and sense of solidarity that helped us overcome then.

“These restrictions will not last forever; they are temporary measures to ensure that we can safely enjoy the norms we are used to.

“I am appealing to the public – please follow the public health advice.

"Together we can save lives. Together we can get through this.”