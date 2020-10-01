Anderson urges public to follow new restrictions

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has appealed to the people of the north west to follow the new COVID-19 restrictions the Executive has brought in to save lives and keep people safe.

The Foyle MLA said:

"There has been a frightening increase in community transmission of COVID-19 in the Derry and Strabane area in recent days which makes the restrictions introduced by the Executive today absolutely necessary."

We are facing a real emergency and these restrictions are an emergency response.

"The figures of the rate infection are not just statistics; they are people from our community, they are our families, friends and neighbours and this move is to protect them and to save lives.

"I know that people may be frustrated at these restrictions but they are absolutely necessary and will only be in place for as long as they are required.

"This is a strong resilient community and I know that we can get through this.

"We need to all work together, follow the public health advice, adhere to the restrictions and keep each other safe."