Additional supports needed for businesses and workers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the British government to provide financial assistance to businesses and workers impacted by either closure or reduced incomes, as we face the prospect of restrictions being reimposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“It is welcome that the British government has announced some additional support for businesses in the form of the Job Support Scheme. However I remain deeply concerned that it is premature to end the furlough scheme at the end of this month.

“I have written to the Finance Minister asking that he continue to press the British government and Chancellor to provide additional supports.

“There are sectors who, as yet, are unable to reopen or which remain very limited in their capacity to operate due to restrictions or demand. These include but are not limited to, the entertainment and events sector and travel sector.

“We face the prospect of restrictions being reimposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, either on a local or more widespread basis.

“So there is an onus on the British government to make financial assistance available for those businesses and workers impacted by either closure or reduced incomes.”