Canavan calls on Belfast City Council to declare council area racism free zone

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has called on Belfast City Council to declare the council area a racism free zone.

Cllr Canavan said:

“I brought a motion to tonight’s Belfast City Council meeting that placed a focus on tackling the scourge of racism across our society.

“The motion will now go forward to the committee stage for further discussion on how we can ensure that this council area becomes a racism free zone

“We all have a duty to call out racism when we see it and to act together to create a society built on justice and respect that treats everyone equally.

“Our society is strengthened by our ethnic and cultural diversity; it is my view that this must be acknowledged and positively promoted.”