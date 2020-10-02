Flynn re-elected as chair of Suicide Prevention Group

Sinn Féin MLA, Órlaithí Flynn has been re-elected unanimously to chair the Assembly's All-Party-Group on Suicide Prevention.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"Suicide Prevention remains a critical task for many communities across this island.

"The Assembly All Party Group has continued to call for the full implementation of the suicide prevention strategy, Protect Life 2, but to also call for greater investment in services.

"It is vital that all voices are heard as we empower communities and services to tackle suicide.

"I was grateful for all the MLAs in the All-Party Group for supporting me as Chair for another year, and I will continue to promote suicide prevention initiatives and ensure that all Departments play their part.

"It was great that following the AGM we were able to hear and question officials from the Executive Office and the Department of Health, who are involved in Suicide Prevention work.

"Members also heard from the interim Mental Health Champion, Professor Siobhan O'Neill, on how the new post was being developed and its role to date."