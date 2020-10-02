Community transmission increases raises concerns over COVID-19 testing and tracing capacity - Gildernew

Colm Gildernew said:

“This record high number of new cases is a deeply worrying sign. COVID-19 is extremely dangerous and for each of those individuals who get a positive test result, there is a family and a community affected and at risk.

"The increase in the virus raises serious concerns as to whether the testing and contact tracing systems being employed by the department of health are working properly and whether sufficient capacity was built over the summer months for the expected second surge.

"We need to reverse trends in transmission across the north to avoid further measures being introduced to tackle the threat of Covid-19.

"We have also seen increased transmission in border counties such as Donegal and it is yet another clear example of the need for public health systems north and south to work in unison in response to this pandemic.

"I would appeal to everyone to follow the simple advice to wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a face covering where appropriate in order to help stop the spread."