Molloy welcomes COVID testing unit in Mid-Ulster

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed the opening of a mobile testing unit at the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:





“Following the recent sharp increase in positive COVID19 cases in Mid-Ulster, I contacted the Public Health Agency to request a testing unit be immediately established in Mid-Ulster.

“I am pleased that following partnership working between Mid-Ulster Council and the Public Health Agency, a testing facility is now operational at the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena.





“Collaborative working between councils and health authorities will be crucial in the ongoing fight against this pandemic. Working together will create better outcomes for local communities.





“I want to reiterate my call to the people of Mid-Ulster to follow the guidelines – wear a mask, wash your hands thoroughly and please practice social distancing.

"If you have any COVID19 symptoms, please make arrangements to be tested."