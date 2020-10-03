North Belfast community devastated following tragic Turkey incident - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane comments on tragic incident involving three North Belfast men in Turkey.

The North Belfast MP said:

“This evening the community of North Belfast were devastated to learn of a tragic incident involving three North Belfast men in Turkey.

“One of the men has unfortunately passed away, while the other two are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“The community of North Belfast will rally around the families of those affected and do all that we can to provide support to them at this time of great difficulty.

“I will be making immediate contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs to request all the necessary support be urgently put in place to assist the families.”