Ennis welcomes GAA announcement

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed the announcement by the GAA that club games will be suspended in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson said:

“I welcome today’s announcement by the GAA that club games will be immediately suspended across the island.

“This decision is not easy for the GAA and will be difficult for clubs and supporters but it is recognises the seriousness of the situation we are facing and shows responsible leadership which prioritises the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“The GAA has shown leadership throughout this pandemic, having stopped activities early on and placed the focus of clubs into providing food hampers and readymade meals to the vulnerable in communities.

“I would encourage GAA clubs to apply to the Sports Hardship Fund reopened by Minister for Communities Caral Ni Chuilin . This fund will provide some financial support at this time of uncertainty. "