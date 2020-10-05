Moves to put British state agents beyond the law unacceptable - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said British government moves to put its state agents and informers beyond the law are unacceptable.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

"The fact that the British government is now intent on providing legislative cover to give its agents and informers carte blanche to commit crimes will not come as a surprise to anyone who has studied its role in the conflict here.

"Over decades, state agents and their proxies in loyalist death squads effectively had a license to kill and were involved in countless killings of people across the island.

"The British government is now rubber-stamping legislation which could see state agents and informers placed beyond the law. That is unacceptable.

"All of this is part of a further attempt by successive British governments to cover up its role in the conflict and to deny grieving families access to truth.

"Instead it should be honouring its commitments made in the Stormont House Agreement and implementing the legacy measures in a human rights compliant manner."