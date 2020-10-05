Failure to support school principals ‘unacceptable’ - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has said it’s unacceptable that many school principals have faced difficulties accessing the Education Authority’s Covid19 helpline.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“School principals have the day-to-day responsibility for keeping our children safe at school. Any failure support to support them is wholly unacceptable.

“It is vital that principals seeking advice can access information in a timely manner, yet we have heard many have had difficulties contacting both the EA’s Covid Support Helpline and the Public Health Authority.

“There have been a significant number of pupils becoming unwell while at school and principals need clear and up-to-date information to determine the next steps and what action to take.

“The Minister of Education must ensure the services he put in place are fit for purpose and that principals are not left without support when dealing with the impact of this pandemic within schools.”