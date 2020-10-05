Assembly condemns British Government Brexit approach – Archibald

Sinn Féin’s Caoimhe Archibald MLA has welcomed the passing of a motion in the Assembly condemning the British Government for breaching international law and calling for it to implement the Withdrawal Agreement.



The East Derry MLA said:



“This evening the Assembly passed a Sinn Féin motion condemning the British Government for breaching international law in pursuit of its reckless Tory Brexit.



“Boris Johnson and the British Government is playing a dangerous game of roulette with our all-island economy, our human rights, and the very fabric of our peace agreement.



"It is time for the British Government to get real about the consequences of their selfish actions; stop acting in contempt of our people; and live up to their legal obligations by implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol."