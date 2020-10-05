Pauline Tully TD backs cross-party motion to secure full re-opening of disability day services

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Disability Pauline Tully TD has backed a Dáil motion to ensure day services for people with disabilities are able to re-open fully and that they can receive the support they are entitled to.



The cross-party motion will be debated in the Dáil tomorrow.



Teachta Tully said:



“The pandemic has caused huge disruption to the lives of people with disabilities, especially those who avail of day services.



“Many day service centres were totally shut during the first months of the lockdown. While they are now open, they are open at a much reduced capacity.



“People who were receiving five full days per week prior to the pandemic, are now often only receiving one or two days of services per week.



“Those working in the sector have warned this is because they do not have additional funding that they would need to fully reopen while putting in place necessary Covid-19 protocols.



“This is simply unacceptable. Day services are a lifeline for our citizens with disabilities and their families. These essential services provide support, routine and respite.



“Many families have spoken of their frustration and distress as they have seen their loved ones’ health regress and deteriorate without these services. Without them, families across the state are feeling the personal toll and long-term impact of this lack of support.



“We have rightly allocated resources to fully re-open schools and now must do the same to ensure the full re-opening of day services.



“I am supporting this cross-party motion which calls on the Government to provide the funding required to fully re-open day and other essential disability services.



“I am calling on all TDs across all constituencies and parties to do the right thing and back the motion too.



“People with disabilities should not be treated as an afterthought. The Government cannot continue to fail people with disabilities and their families by this unacceptable lack of funding.”