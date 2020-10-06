Archibald condemns gun attack on woman in Coleraine

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those responsible a gun attack in Coleraine which has left a woman in her 60s in critical condition in hospital.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I condemn those responsible for a gun attack at a house in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine which has left a woman in her 60s in a critical condition in hospital.

“No one wants to see reckless and very dangerous incidents like this in Coleraine.

“I have spoken to the PSNI about this incident this morning.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to be taken off the streets and anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”