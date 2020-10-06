Students need clear guidance on COVID-19 - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said the figures for students and faculty members testing positive for Covid-19 at Queen's University are a reminder to us all that the remains a constant danger to our health and well being and that we all have a part to play to help stop its spread.

John O'Dowd said:

"This is a worrying time for students and staff at our universities and especially first year students who have come through a very difficult year with their studies being disrupted and uncertainty about A Level grades.

"Queen's University must do all within its powers to ensure students in its accommodation are informed of all procedures in place to keep students and others safe.

"Effective communication is key and I would urge university authorities to ensure their messaging is clear and being received and understood by students.

"Ministers Dodds and Swann must, through the Public Health Agency, also bring forward specific Covid-19 advice for our students."