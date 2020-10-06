Mickey Brady calls for independent investigation into Majella O’Hare

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has backed calls by the family of Majella O’Hare for an independent investigation into her death.

The Newry/Armagh MP said:

“In 1976, Majella O’Hare was shot and killed by a British Soldier in Whitecross, Armagh.

“Majella was just 12 years-old and making her to church when she was murdered.

“For 44 years, the family have campaigned with great dignity and with a perseverance to get the truth.

“The O’Hare family should not have to wait any longer for the truth.

"The truth delayed is truth denied.

“Sinn Féin supports Majella O’Hare’s family in their quest for truth and justice.”