Dillon welcomes appoint of Victims and Survivors Commissioner

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the appointment of a Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse and has urged the new Commissioner to engage with victims and survivors as soon as possible.

The party’s justice spokesperson said:

“I welcome the appointment of Fiona Ryan as Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse.

“I would urge the new Commissioner to engage with victims and survivors’ groups as soon as possible to develop a relationship with them.

“Fiona Ryan’s background working with Sonas Domestic Violence Charity and the National Strategy for Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence in the south means she has experience in working with and understanding the needs of victims and survivors of trauma.

"There is still work to do in terms of implementing support services for victims and survivors and ensuring the needs of victims and survivors are central as we move forward.

“This has been a long-awaited appointment and I would hope there will be no further delays in delivering services for victims and survivors."