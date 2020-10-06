Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD extends condolences on passing of Dr Margaret MacCurtain

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her condolences on the passing of Dr Margaret MacCurtain.

Teachta McDonald said: “It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the death of Margaret MacCurtain.

“Margaret was a pioneering feminist and historian who challenged traditional history which all too often ignored women’s lives. She challenged the status quo by championing the inclusion of women’s experiences and changed for the better how we understand our nation's past.

“She also played a crucial role in many important social justice campaigns including campaigning for the abolition of corporal punishment in schools and in advocating for the rights of children with special educational needs.

“I want to extend my condolences to her extended family and very wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”