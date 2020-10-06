Murphy condemns sectarian attack on school bus

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy has condemned an attack on a school bus in North Belfast causing injuries to pupils.

Cllr Murphy said:

“I condemn the attack on a Mercy College school bus in North Belfast resulting in some pupils sustaining injuries.

“Those responsible represent nobody and have nothing to offer society. It is hard to believe that incidents like this are still taking place in 2020.

“School children have the right to live and go to school free from the fear of intimidation or violence.

“Sectarianism has no place in our society and I call on all political and community leaders to show leadership and work to end these types of attacks.

“I have been liaising with the police and the school regarding the incident and I would call on the PSNI to put in place measures to ensure no repeat of this incident.

“I would call on anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”