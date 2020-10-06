British government deluded if it thinks it is well regarded internationally - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government is deluded if it thinks it is well regarded on the international stage.

The South Down MP said:

"Today we had the frankly bizarre spectacle of the British Foreign Secretary claiming that Britain is regarded on the world stage as an upholder or defender of international law.

"I don't know how he managed to say it with a straight face at a time when his government is breaking international law over the Internal Market Bill and when the British Parliament voted through plans to give its agents and informers legal cover to commit crimes without fear of prosecution.

"We've also had the British Prime Minister making dangerous comments about 'lefty' human rights lawyers, describing them as 'do gooders' interfering with the British legal system.

"In Ireland we know all too well about Britain's cavalier attitude to international law and its long history of failing to implement agreements and fulfil legal obligations.

"Many in the international community are also aware of the British government's approach to international law at their cost. The phrase perfidious Albion is known and understood the world over.

"Brexit has once again shown British government duplicity and untrustworthiness for what it is."