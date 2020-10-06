Begley condemns Boris Johnson attack on human rights lawyers

Sinn Féin’s Órfhlaith Begley MP has described the British Prime Minister’s attack on human rights lawyers today as “appalling” and “ shameful”.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“The British Prime Minister has launched an appalling attack on human rights lawyers for what he has described as 'hamstringing’ the British Justice System.

“These comments are shameful, but hardly surprising from a British Prime Minister who has all too often displayed a sickening contempt for human rights and the rule of law.

“This is the same British Government who only recently announced to the world that they were prepared to break international law by enacting the Internal Market Bill and reiterated their desire to remove the British state as far as possible from Human Rights obligations post-Brexit.

“Human right lawyers play a crucial role in our society, they ensure that the rights of citizens are upheld against injustice.

“Its hard not to see this attack today as an attempt to mimic the dangerous language deployed by similar contemporary populist right-wing leaders, and should be seen as a disgusting attempt to marginalise and intimidate progressive elements within society.

"Lawyers must be able to do their job free from political intervention or intimidation."