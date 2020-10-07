Oireachtas Sports Committee should monitor 20x20 aims and outcomes - Senator Fintan Warfield

Senator Fintan Warfield has proposed the inclusion of 20X20 aims and objectives, to increase female participation, funding and prominence in sport, to be included in the work programme of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media, Arts, Culture, Tourism and Sport.

Senator Warfield raised the issue with the Federation of Irish Sport at today’s meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee which heard about the impact of Covid-19 on sporting activity.

Following the meeting, Senator Warfield said:

“The fifth and final chapter of the 20x20 campaign began 3 weeks ago and although much progress has been made in the two years since its launch, there have been concerns that the pandemic may have taken some of the momentum out of the campaign.

“The final chapter of the 20x20 campaign will operate under the headline #ThinkItAskIt. This is a rallying call for all involved in sport to continue to question and examine the extent of participation, funding and prominence given to women and girls’ involvement in sport.

“If the conversation around these issues is to continue, I think there should be connectivity between the work of our committee and whatever issues arise in the final phase of the 20x20 campaign. I have asked that the committee help in whatever way necessary to ensure that the campaign has all it needs to create a lasting legacy of equality and inclusion in sport.

“While some momentum may have been lost due to the impact of public health measures on all sporting activity, the proposed inclusion of 20x20 will ensure that political pressure remains. One of the immediate successes of 20x20 was to build up wide support around the issue and I want to see political consensus continuing to back that up.”