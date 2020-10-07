‘British plans to scrap rights undermines political progress’ - Anderson

Eradicating the rights of ordinary citizens is a key aim of the Boris Johnson government and will have a negative impact on the progress of the peace and political processes here, Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said.

The Foyle MLA was speaking as she urged the EU and Irish government to oppose the British government’s plans.

Martina Anderson said: “While much of the focus has been on the stated intention of Boris Johnson’s government to break international law over Brexit, his government is also clear about its intentions to repeal the Human Rights Act.

“As well as eradicating the rights of citizens in Britain, this would have a particular impact here in Ireland because it is in direct contradiction of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) which requires the incorporation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) into the law here.

“The British government plans will have a hugely detrimental impact on the progress of the peace and political processes here.

“That is completely unacceptable and the EU and the Irish government must insist that Britain honours its commitments in the Brexit Political Declaration to uphold the human rights entitlements of citizens here.”