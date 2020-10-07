McCallion welcomes high speed rail feasibility study

Sinn Féin Senator Elisha McCallion has welcomed the announcement of a feasibility study into a high speed rail link to Derry as part of an all-Island upgrade project.

Seanadóir McCallion said:

“Today’s announcement of a feasibility study into high speed rail connections for Derry and Limerick is welcome.

“There is a growing demand for an improved rail network and it makes sense to plan for it on an all-island basis.

“This was a commitment in the New Decade New Approach document and it is important to see it being put in place.

“I will continue to engage with both Minister Eamonn Ryan and Minister Nichola Mallon to ensure this feasibility study is carried out and that its recommendations are progressed.”