Sinn Féin introduce legislation in the Dáil to establish River Shannon Management Agency

Speaking today as the River Shannon Management Agency Bill was introduced in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD's Sorca Clarke, Violet-Anne Wynne and Claire Kerrane said:

“Currently there are twenty agencies - from the ESB to Waterways Ireland to local authorities - involved in water management and maintenance of the River Shannon.

“Data shows there has been an increase in the pattern of flooding over the past sixty years and categorical evidence that the floods themselves are getting bigger.

“These floods are devastating to homes, farm lands and businesses and erode the quality of life of rural Ireland and jeopardise its existence.

“People living along the River Shannon are so sick and tired of the floods hitting, politicians coming out on boats and getting photos taken, saying how awful it is and yet it happens again and again. The people have had enough.

“We have met recently with the 'Save Our Shannon Group' and they are crying out for the Shannon to be maintained properly.

“It is time that there was a single agency to oversee the management of the River Shannon. What we need is effective management, effective protection and preparedness.

“The Bill we have introduced today would put a River Shannon Management Agency on a statutory footing.

“It is common sense and long overdue and I hope that it will be supported by all parties and none when it moves through the Dáil.”