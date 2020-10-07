Martin Kenny TD asks Garda Commissioner to address traffic gridlock

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has contacted the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, to voice his concerns at traffic disruption caused by Garda measures to attempt to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Teachta Kenny said:

“I very much welcome Garda notifications to commercial vehicles to use Lane 3 on the N7, for example, because the disruption today proved very problematic for the transport of goods and also for those making necessary journeys to work and for hospital appointments.

“We are all in favour of compliance to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and we hope that the public will be co-operative and responsible. The Gardaí need to be resourced with personnel and technology to do this effectively and to increase compliance at every opportunity.

“However, today’s traffic gridlock only serves to frustrate the public and makes achieving public buy-in to the necessary measures more challenging. I have asked Commissioner Drew Harris to try to address this, while continuing to do all in his power to help curb the spread of Covid-19 across the State.”