Violent incident highlights need for stronger Garda presence in Cork city - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould TD has called on the Gardai to implement an immediate response plan and increase numbers on Cork city's streets following a violent incident on Patrick Street today.

Teachta Gould said: “My thoughts are with anyone involved or affected by this serious incident today. The people of Cork are not used to violence of this magnitude.

"For this to have happened in broad daylight on the city’s busiest street will have shaken many people.

“I have been calling on the government to increase Garda funding to Cork city for too long now. It was only a matter of time before a serious incident such as this happened.

"We need a strong Garda presence on Cork city streets.

“There now needs to be an immediate response to this incident. We need to see Gardai on the streets to ease people’s fears. People need to feel safe coming into Cork city.”