Serious concerns expressed about removal of trees from Crumlin Glen – Cllr Logue

Sinn Féin Councillor for Crumlin, Anne Marie Logue, has expressed serious concerns following removal of trees along the boundary of Crumlin Glen.

Councillor Logue said:

“I have been contacted by many concerned users of Crumlin Glen regarding work being carried out by contractors on farmland that runs adjacent to the parks boundary.

“While landowners are entitled to carry out work on their land, it is concerning that a large number of trees have been cut down within the boundary of the Glen by contractors.

“The removal of these trees has damaged the natural environment and allowed light to spill into what was a closed woodland inhabited by many native species including bats, squirrels, countless species of birds and much more.

“Those who have contacted me have expressed their complete dismay at the damage caused to the environment.

“It is my understanding the Council officials are investigating this thoroughly and have had both the PSNI and their legal representatives on site.

“I will be following this up further with council, Sinn Féin is committed to protecting the future of our woodlands, council parks and wider environment."