‘Schools desperately need answers from Minister Weir’ - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said school leaders, students and parents desperately need answers from Peter Weir over what supports are available to them to deal with the COVID crisis.

The party’s Education spokesperson said:

“On Thursday morning I attended a meeting of the Foyle Learning Community and what I heard from local principals was absolutely shocking.

“What they are being asked to do is not sustainable and they are being worked into the ground.

“Principals need leadership, decisions and support. This is the role and the responsibility of the Education Minister, Peter Weir.

“Principals are our school leaders, they support and drive the education of our children and young people, however in the absence of leadership from Minister Weir they have essentially had to become COVID managers overnight.

“This is unacceptable and cannot continue, we need urgent and decisive action, we need Peter Weir to listen and to understand the serious concerns of our principals but most importantly we need him to act on them.

“I will be raising the shocking testimony of principals both at the Education Committee and directly with the minister in the days ahead, the situation cannot continue any longer without urgent support and intervention.”