British government must end stalling on Pat Finucane public inquiry - John Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British government to live up to its commitment to hold a public inquiry into the murder of his father, human rights lawyer Pat Finucane.

Speaking ahead of a High Court challenge to ongoing British government delays, the North Belfast MP said:

“Today at the High Court we are challenging the British Secretary of State over the government’s continued delays and attempts to prevent the truth emerging about my father’s murder.

”It is now over 20 months since my family’s Supreme Court victory and we are forced to go to court yet again to force a response from the British government.

“The Supreme Court judgment rejected all previous investigations into my father’s murder and demanded a new approach.

“The continued stalling must end and the British government need to fulfil the promise they made many years ago, which is have a full and independent public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.”