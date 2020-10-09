Rebuilding: stronger, fairer, better - Sinn Féin Alternative Budget 2021

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has this morning published Sinn Féin’s 2021 Alternative Budget 2021 - ‘Rebuilding: stronger, fairer, better’, alongside Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD and spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell TD.

In government, Sinn Féin would introduce a Budget that would:

Support workers and families to help them get through the current Covid-19 crisis by reversing cuts to the PUP, reducing childcare costs by a third in 2021 and cutting and freezing rents.

Support businesses, particularly those sectors most badly affected, and create jobs. We would create jobs through capital investment projects, reduce VAT from 13.5% to 9% for affected sectors, deliver a fit for purpose EWSS and extend the commercial rates waiver until June.

Deliver affordable housing on a scale never seen before. We would double investment in housing and deliver 20,000 social and affordable homes in 2021.

Deliver a proper Winter Plan for our health services and provide funding to deal with dangerously expanding waiting lists, disability services, cancer care and mental health. We would deliver 1,100 beds, 100 ICU beds, and recruit 2,500 additional nurses and doctors.

Speaking this morning, Teachta Pearse Doherty said:

“The Ireland that emerges after the current crisis will be shaped by the choices we make today.

“We can continue to paper over the cracks and allow vested interests to run things as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have done for decades or we can get things right once and for all.

“One thing is certain - we cannot go back to doing things the way they were done before.

“This year’s Budget has to show ambition and vision. It has to start the work of rebuilding our country to ensure we emerge from this crisis - stronger, fairer and better.

“At a time of great uncertainty, our Budget proposals are about giving certainty to workers and families.

“Our plan ensures that if you have lost your job or have less hours, that your income is protected.

“Our plan ensures that you can pay your bills by cutting the cost of rent and childcare.

“Our plan ensures that as many small and medium businesses as possible survive.

“Our plan delivers 20,000 affordable homes and ensures that our hospitals have the beds and staff to deal with Covid-19 and non-Covid care over the coming months.

“We have a plan to bring our country out of this crisis and rebuild in a better, fairer, stronger way.”