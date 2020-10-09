O'Dowd welcomes Queen's University rent break move

Sinn Féin’s Further and Higher Education spokesperson John O'Dowd MLA has welcomed moves from Queen's University to offer students a rent break if they choose to live at home in a bid to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

John O'Dowd said:

"This welcome move by Queen's University to introduce a rent holiday for students living in its accommodation will offer a three-month rent break if they choose to study at home in a bid to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Many students and their parents are worried about the spread of COVID-19 at the university’s halls of residence and hopefully this move will enable students to live at home for a period while continuing their studies.

"I would call on other universities to make the same offer to their students.

"Private landlords who have students as tenants should also consider offering the same flexibility.

“The rent holiday will alleviate some of the financial hardship students face, however I would call on the Minister for the Economy to increase financial assistance through the Student Hardship Fund.

“Students are finding it extremely difficult to secure part-time work and need financial assistance at this difficult time."