Anderson calls for support for transport sector

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson is once again calling for support for the transport sector during Covid-19.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“The Department for Infrastructure is currently working on bids for support for those in the Transport sector during Covid-19.

"Private coaches, taxis and hauliers have been hit hard throughout this pandemic as many have not received adequate financial support throughout this entire period.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure to provide an update on this vital issue.

“Those in the Transport sector are frustrated by the lack of support during Covid -19, we need to finally see movement for this sector that has been left in the dark for far too long.”