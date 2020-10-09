Archibald welcomes additional funding and measures to protect jobs during COVID-19

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed additional funding and measures to protect jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic announced today.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome today's announcement of an additional £200m for the north and of an enhanced Job Support Scheme for areas impacted by local restrictions.

"This funding will help protect jobs and will provide some relief for many workers as the Furlough Scheme finishes at the end of this month.

"The enhanced Job Support Scheme for areas under local COVID-19 restrictions is particularly welcome and comes on the back of additional support measures for businesses announced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy for these areas.

"The Finance Minister has also committed to working with Executive colleagues to identify those workers who to date have not been able to avail of support packages in order to provide them with support.

"These are difficult times for many businesses and workers and this announcement will provide some comfort as we continue to work to protect lives and livelihoods."