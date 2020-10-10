Rapid spread of virus demands action on all fronts - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has described the rapid acceleration of Covid-19 transmission rates as deeply troubling and concerning. Deputy Cullinane said action is now needed on all fronts.

Speaking this evening Teachta Cullinane said:

“The reporting of over 1,900 new cases across the island demands urgent action on all fronts. The island must act as a single epidemiological unit.

"We need to maximise alignment across the island on testing and tracing, share resources and capacity and align actions to limit the spread of the virus.

"In truth we must all play our part. I appeal to people to continue to listen to the public health advice - wash your hands, wear the mask and limit where possible your social interactions.

“Equally the Government must play their part. We must see an urgent ratcheting up of testing and tracing, of ICU and acute bed capacity and a reversal of pandemic income cuts and protections for renters.

“This is a time for joined-up action, cooperation and solidarity. It is time for the island to act as one. Action on all fronts is required to wrestle back control of the virus.”