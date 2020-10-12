8,000 waiting on home energy improvements as punitive carbon tax set to rise - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport Darren O’Rourke TD today raised concerns for elderly people and those on lower incomes who have not had planned energy upgrades made to their homes this year due to the Covid-19 crisis, but are now set to be hit with higher fuel bills.

Speaking today, the Meath East TD said: “The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme aims to improve the energy efficiency and warmth of homes owned by pensioners and people on lower incomes.

“It is a vital scheme that aims to reduce energy costs for those who can least afford them, through the installation of insulation, lagging jackets or heating upgrades.

“However, due to Covid restrictions this year, a backlog of 8,000 has now developed under this scheme according to information I have received from the Minister.

“In 2019, 3,142 homes were completed under the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme, so this backlog is very substantial and will take a considerable time to clear.

“In the absence of these planned works, many vulnerable people won’t have energy upgrades made to their homes and are now facing a cold winter with higher energy bills.

“This is set to be compounded this week as the government’s carbon tax is set for a substantial increase, which will push up fuel prices.

“Combined with the increase in the electricity PSO and price hikes from energy providers, people will be facing a three-pronged attack in energy costs at the time they can least afford it.

“We have called for the government to change tact when it comes to the carbon tax. Financially penalising people who have no alternatives is only going to make their situation worse.

“We’ve called for an energy price freeze and highlighted the impact the PSO increase is going to have on workers and families.

“Now we know 8,000 homes are waiting to have much-needed energy upgrade works completed. We’re calling on Government to address this backlog.

“If experience to date is anything to go by, though, this government simply will not listen, meaning many more people will struggle to meet their fuel bills this winter, when they can least afford it.”