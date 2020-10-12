British government must establish public inquiry on Pat Finucane - John Finucane

The North Belfast MP said:

“Since the killing of my father, my family have tirelessly campaigned for an independent public inquiry to establish the truth about what happened.

“Throughout these last 31 years, the British Government has continuously erected barriers and unlawfully stalled the process in attempt to bury the truth and deter our family.

“The UK Supreme Court ruled in February 2019 that the investigation into the killing has not been ‘effective’, and that there are clear outstanding issues that remain must be addressed.

“Approaching two years on, the British Government has failed to take account of this ruling and has not taken any actions to redress the outstanding issues. This inactivity amounts to nothing less than a damning indictment on its commitment to truth and justice.

"It again showed a continuing pattern within this British Government to wilfully and deliberately breach both international and domestic law.

"The British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has apologised for this delay and confirmed that a decision will be made before or on the 30th of November on whether a public inquiry is established.

"We need actions from the British Government, not hollow apologies.

“An independent public inquiry is the only mechanism to establish the truth and this must be established urgently.

"We have been denied the truth for 31 years; the truth must not be denied a day longer."