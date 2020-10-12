O’Dowd encourages students to apply for Further Education Grant

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has urged students to apply for further education grants ahead of the new 30th October deadline.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“I welcome the extension of the deadline for Further Education Grant applications which has now been extended until 30 October.

“These are difficult times for students and it’s important that they can avail of any support available.

“This particular grant can help students with fees, childcare and the cost of living while studying.

“I would urge students to apply for the grant before it closes on 30 October by visiting the Education Authority website.”