New exams proposals don’t go far enough – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said new proposals from CCEA and Minister Peter Weir on the delivery of this year's school curriculum will not solve the key underlying issues facing students and teachers.

Speaking after tabling an urgent oral question to question the Minister, the Foyle MLA said:

“These new proposals on examinations and the curriculum are very disappointing, and they quite clearly are not reflective of the views or needs of teachers or pupils.

“Once again the Minister is disregarding the professional opinions of our teachers and school leaders.

“The proposals will ultimately fail to achieve CCEA's own stated objective of reducing workload and supporting the mental health and well-being of our young people.

“I am deeply concerned at the lack of contingency planning on the delivery of the curriculum and qualifications this year in light of the deteriorating public health situation and the fact that these proposals fail to take into account rising COVID related absences and sporadic school closures.

“While CCEA and the Minister have no control over the public health situation, they can provide for fairness and equality on access to the curriculum and up to now they’ve failed to do that.

“I challenged the Minister directly on this in the Assembly today and I will be raising these concerns at the education committee later this week.”