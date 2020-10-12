Budget 2021 must rebuild an economy which is stronger, fairer and better – Pearse Doherty TD and Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has called for a Budget which puts ordinary workers and families first and provides vital investment to rebuild public services.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Budget 2021, Teachta Doherty said:

“The Ireland that emerges after the current crisis will be shaped by the choices we make today.

“We can continue to paper over the cracks and allow vested interests to run things as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have done for decades or we can get things right once and for all.

“One thing is certain - we cannot go back to doing things the way they were done before.

“This year’s Budget has to show ambition and vision. It has to start the work of rebuilding our country to ensure we emerge from this crisis - stronger, fairer and better.

“At a time of great uncertainty, workers and families need certainty and support. If I was Finance Minister, I would ensure this is delivered.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell TD said:

“Last week, Sinn Féin unveiled our plan to bring our country out of this crisis and rebuild in a better, fairer, stronger way. It is a detailed, costed and deliverable plan which sets out how to build affordable homes which end the housing crisis and how to deliver capacity in our healthcare system to protect the health service this winter.

“It outlines how to restore vital supports for workers and businesses to ensure they can keep afloat this winter.

“We are urging the Government to ensure that this Budget does not fail ordinary workers and families as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have consistently done. It’s time to bring forward an ambitious, deliverable plan which invests in our communities and protects vital public services.

“We cannot have more of the same Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael failed policies lacking in ambition and vision. The time to rebuild our economy to be better, fairer and stronger is now.”