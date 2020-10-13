Boylan calls for cross border infrastructure to be priority for Irish Government

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the announcement of €500m by the Irish Government for cross border infrastructure but said that more investment will be needed to deliver key strategic projects.

The Sinn Féin Infrastructure Spokesperson said:

“The announcement by the Irish Government that €500m will be committed to cross border infrastructure projects as part of the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ is a welcome development.

“However, much more investment must be committed to develop connectivity between North and South.

“Some key cross border infrastructure projects include the A5, Narrow Water Bridge, Derry-Belfast-Dublin-Limerick-Cork high speed rail, Sligo-Enniskillen Greenway and the Ulster Canal connection.

“Enhancing the connectivity of our all-Ireland infrastructure is crucial to maximising our economic potential as an island.

“Investment in all Ireland infrastructure cannot be a footnote in the plans of the Irish Government, but must be a central and core component of its work.

“Sinn Féin will continue to challenge the Irish government to ensure this funding is delivered and these key projects go ahead.”