Attack on workers continues as government votes against Sinn Féin bill to strengthen trade union rights

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster has accused the government of using budget day to continue their opposition to enhanced workers’ rights by voting against her bill to make trade union recognition a legal right.

Commenting further, Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has said the government actions last night clearly show that they want to perpetuate the inequality between workers and employers.

Teachta Munster said: “The government is a little over 100 days old and already the dye has been cast as regards their attitude to workers’ rights.

“Already they have voted against a number of motions and bills to support and enhance workers’ rights, including twice voting against motions of support for the Debenhams workers.

“Last night, under the cover of Budget 2021, they continued their unrelenting attack on workers’ rights as they voted against a Sinn Féin bill to make trade union recognition a legal right.

“The Sinn Féin bill sought to level the playing field between employers and employees by legally guaranteeing the right of workers to collectively bargain and trade union recognition.

“It has never been more important for us to have a conversation about workers’ rights as we face the twin threats of the fallout from the pandemic and the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

Teachta O’Reilly outlined that politicians have a duty to uphold workers’ rights and create conditions necessary for the trade union movement to operate.

She said: “We know that it is up to politicians to create the conditions necessary for trade unions to organise and thrive. That is why Sinn Féin brought forward our bill.

“There is nothing to be feared from a well-organised and well-run trade union movement.

“Last night this government had a chance to level the playing field for workers and help create the conditions for the trade union movement to grow, flourish, and deliver for workers.

“However, as has been the case since the first day this government took office, workers and the trade union movement were shafted.”