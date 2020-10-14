Additional restrictions must be matched with additional supports - Matt Carthy TD

Responding to the decision of the government tonight to place counties Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal under level 4 restrictions, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy TD has said:

“The confirmation that Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal are moving to level 4 Covid-19 restrictions is extremely worrying for the people of these counties.

“This will be a devastating blow to many workers and families, and to businesses who will now have to close. The government must now revisit the supports that will be provided to these businesses, and the rates of PUP and the Wage Subsidy Scheme must be restored.

“Of course, we have to do what the public health advice requires to get a handle on this virus. Testing and tracing, social distancing and reducing contacts remain vital. Communication is also key while the need for an all-Ireland co-ordinated strategy is more evident than ever.

“Sinn Féin representatives from the affected counties will be seeking an urgent briefing from government as to the measures and supports that will be put in place to support the communities, workers, families and businesses that will be impacted by tonight’s decision.”