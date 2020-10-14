McCallion welcomes €500m North South fund

A €500 millionfinancial package from the Irish government is a welcome step towards redressing the neglect which has been disastrous for border economies, Sinn Féin Seanadóir Elisha McCallion has said.

Speaking in the Oireachtas, Seanadóir McCallion welcomed confirmation from the Dublin Government that the money will be available over the next five years for investment opportunities on a North-South basis.

She said: “I am particularly pleased to see that beneficiaries of the fund will include the North West and border communities, the University of Ulster at Magee and the strengthening of north-south health links.

“A century of neglect has been disastrous for border economies and requires ongoing investment from a range of partners if it is to be properly redressed.

“That is why we in Sinn Féin have been working, with others, on a financial deal for border communities for several years.

“Throughout the past few years we have helped secure just under £300 million.

“This announcement from the Irish government is a welcome step towards their contribution.

“I look forward to working with the partners to see just what this contribution will mean for border communities.”