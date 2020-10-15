Government must reintroduce ban on evictions - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to immediately reintroduce the ban on evictions, given the new public health advice banning household visits.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The ban on evictions from the private rented sector must be urgently reintroduced given that the government has announced a ban on visits to homes.

“This ban will prohibit people from viewing properties to rent and therefore they will have nowhere to move to if issued with a notice to quit.

“The previous ban on evictions brought in at the height of the pandemic did keep people in their homes.

“I will be writing to the Taoiseach and the Minister for Housing today urging them to reintroduce the ban on evictions without delay.”