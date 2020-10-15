Budget 2021 fails those who needed government support most - Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has criticised the Governments budget for 2021, saying it has left many who needed state supports behind.

Speaking this morning, Teachta Mitchell said;

“Budget 2021 should have been a budget where the government invested in our public services, while giving workers and families a break.

“It doesn’t give security to people who are worried about their future given the uncertain times that lie ahead. The failure to reinstate the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is baffling.

“It should have never been cut. Not only that, the government intend to cut these payments further in the new year. This will simply make people worse off in a time of crisis.

“The Carbon Tax has been framed as a green measure, but the reality is the first green measure implemented by this government undermines the idea of a Just Transition.

“Fuel poverty is a massive issue, and I believe people will worry about switching on the heating or lighting the fire because of increased costs.

“Carbon Tax is an attack on those who have very little, and targets some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Renters will continue to pay massive amounts of money. The government could have given them a break like we proposed, but they chose not to.

“The issue of Childcare wasn’t address by yesterdays budget, and providers, parents and staff have been let down again by a lack of action in this area.

“In the Sinn Féin alternative budget we outlined what could be done to address the crisis in Childcare. We set out our plans to tackle the issue of affordability for parents, but the Government completely ignored it.

“This budget has left many behind and attacks the pockets of those that have the least. There’s no fairness in this budget.

“It’s another budget of the haves and the have nots. Those who were vulnerable last week are just as vulnerable this week.”