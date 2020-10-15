Archibald welcomes additional financial support for businesses forced to close

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed additional financial support for businesses across all 11 council areas in the north forced to close as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"I welcome today's announcement of support to businesses forced to close as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

“This new scheme will be available to all 11 council areas in the north, with fortnightly payments being made to businesses forced to close their doors including pubs, cafés, restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons.

“The additional funding will double the existing payments announced for the Derry and Strabane Council area, businesses who have already applied for the financial support will automatically receive the higher payment.

"This announcement will help protect businesses and will provide some relief for businesses owners who were facing uncertainty and will provide some comfort as we continue to work to protect lives and livelihoods.

"I have written to the Economy Minister urging her to bring forward a support package for those businesses in the supply chain of those ordered to close.

“They will face loss of income as will businesses and entrepreneurs excluded from previous support including sole traders and newly self-employed, small manufacturing, local newspapers and other non-rateable businesses."