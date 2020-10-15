Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol must be implemented to protect farmers - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol must be implemented to protect farmers in the north.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson was speaking after the British government rejected an amendment to only permit imports which are of the same standard as domestic food.

Declan McAleer said:

"Brexit has created uncertainty for farmers in the north and the situation is compounded by the fact that minimum food standards are not included in the British Agriculture Bill.

“This week the British government rejected an amendment to only permit imports which are of the same standard as domestic food which would have provided some certainty and protections for our farmers and agri-food sector.

"The failure of the British Government to incorporate minimum food standards in their Agriculture Bill has opened the door to Britain to enter into trade deals and import cheap food with countries which have lower animal welfare and environmental standards than here.

“There is also the added fear that our farmers could be out-priced from the British market.

“The British Brexit supported the DUP was rejected by the people of the north, it cannot be allowed to undermine our high quality produce and damage our globally recognised industry.

“The Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol must be implemented to protect farmers in the north.”